CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 7,400 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 836,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,389.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26.
Shares of CTO traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.16. 39,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,094. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.48 and a 1-year high of $67.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $394.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 92.11%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
