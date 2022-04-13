Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 9,551 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,629,446.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,094. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.48 and a 12 month high of $67.38. The company has a market capitalization of $394.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 92.11%.

CTO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jonestrading upped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 144.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 24,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,015,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth about $1,774,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

