Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Up 699.6% in March

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, an increase of 699.6% from the March 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cuentas stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Cuentas has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21.

Get Cuentas alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cuentas by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cuentas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cuentas in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cuentas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Cuentas by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 95,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 53,219 shares during the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cuentas Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.