Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $140.30. 7,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.44 and a 200-day moving average of $133.82. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

