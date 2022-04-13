Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) to post $76.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.20 million to $76.90 million. Culp reported sales of $79.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $314.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.10 million to $314.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $324.36 million, with estimates ranging from $323.10 million to $325.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

CULP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Culp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 537,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 134,744 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Culp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 146,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CULP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.61. 29,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,573. The company has a market cap of $92.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Culp has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Culp’s payout ratio is 131.43%.

About Culp (Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.