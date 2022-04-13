Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.