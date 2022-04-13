Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

