Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

CMLS stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $209.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.87.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Standard General L.P. lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 81,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 377,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

