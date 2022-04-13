CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

CVR Energy stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.26. 407,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,316. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.25 and a beta of 1.79. CVR Energy has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CVR Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

