CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) will announce $131.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.04 million to $138.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $112.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $592.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.70 million to $602.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $711.69 million, with estimates ranging from $676.80 million to $740.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,348,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $43,810,000. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $169.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average is $163.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

