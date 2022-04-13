Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Up 257.5% in March

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 257.5% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CYTH opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.18. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.76% and a negative return on equity of 117.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

In other Cyclo Therapeutics news, CEO N Scott Fine purchased 10,334 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,995.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Markus Sieger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,603 shares of company stock valued at $104,322. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,818 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

