Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Update

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 321.4% from the March 15th total of 987,100 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $302,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 342,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,225,466.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,168,400 shares of company stock worth $28,646,518 and have sold 120,000 shares worth $1,555,600.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,686,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,711,000. Miura Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,514,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. Cytek Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTKB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Cytek Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.