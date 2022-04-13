CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CYTR stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. CytRx has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.89.

CytRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

