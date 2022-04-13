Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DADA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DADA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. 26,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,873. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

