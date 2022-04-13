Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a growth of 203.4% from the March 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daikin Industries,Ltd. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DKILY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. 354,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.00. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

