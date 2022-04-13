Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Down 77.2% in March

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DFCO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 57,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,510. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. Dalrada has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 7.79.

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various solutions for businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Health, Information Technology, and Education segments. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services; and provision of mechanical contract services.

