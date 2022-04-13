Dana (NYSE:DAN) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of DAN opened at $15.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.37. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Dana by 16.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Dana in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

