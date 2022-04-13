Dana (NYSE:DAN) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Get Dana alerts:

DAN opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.37. Dana has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 89,603 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.