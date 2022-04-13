Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $5.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 113.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 13.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.30. 1,268,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,908. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.