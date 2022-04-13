DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Up 838.2% in March

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 838.2% from the March 15th total of 221,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,813,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DatChat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DatChat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DatChat in the third quarter valued at about $768,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of DatChat in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DatChat during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DATS opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. DatChat has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

