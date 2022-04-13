Datto (NYSE:MSP) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $35.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSP. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Datto from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Datto alerts:

Shares of Datto stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. Datto has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $34.76.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts expect that Datto will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $751,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $430,467.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,252 shares of company stock valued at $10,909,235. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth $742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth $11,686,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.