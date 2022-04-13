Datto (NYSE:MSP) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has $35.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MSP. StockNews.com started coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Datto in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair lowered Datto from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Datto from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of MSP opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. Datto has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $34.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Datto will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $99,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $430,467.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,252 shares of company stock worth $10,909,235 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter worth about $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Datto by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300,280 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after buying an additional 80,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

