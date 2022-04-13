David Curry Peterson Sells 6,000 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) insider David Curry Peterson sold 6,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $18,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,717.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Curry Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, David Curry Peterson sold 2,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $6,640.00.

ELVT stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.16. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.21.

Elevate Credit ( NYSE:ELVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 78.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 3.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 116.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 44,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 16.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

