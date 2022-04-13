DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $35.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.55.

DCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.33. 33,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,220. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 3.18.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in DCP Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,865,000 after acquiring an additional 391,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,075,000 after buying an additional 488,900 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,170,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,997,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,882,000 after buying an additional 44,925 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after buying an additional 96,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

