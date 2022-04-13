Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

DH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of DH opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $19,401,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after buying an additional 756,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 51,311 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

