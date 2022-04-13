Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.55) EPS. Delta Air Lines updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,130,942. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

