Derek Christopher White Sells 200,000 Shares of Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) Stock

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Rating) Director Derek Christopher White sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,900 shares in the company, valued at C$72,366.40.

Shares of Orca Gold stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75. Orca Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$246.73 million and a P/E ratio of 18.78.

Orca Gold Company Profile

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

