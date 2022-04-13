Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of Derwent London stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. Derwent London has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47.
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
