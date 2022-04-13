Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DTCWY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. 14,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,150. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $32.26.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

