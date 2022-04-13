DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $387,030.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Chad Patterson sold 776 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.75, for a total transaction of $387,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,207,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $8.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $498.80. 495,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $443.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.74, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.94. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DexCom are scheduled to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.9% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.9% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

About DexCom (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.