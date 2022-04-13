Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,350 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,350 ($56.68) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.
DGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.03) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.16) to GBX 4,800 ($62.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.34) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.21) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,138.67 ($53.93).
Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,965.50 ($51.67) on Wednesday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,126 ($40.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($53.56). The company has a market cap of £91.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,708.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,748.98.
About Diageo (Get Rating)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Stories
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.