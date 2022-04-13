Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,350 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,350 ($56.68) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

DGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.03) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.16) to GBX 4,800 ($62.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.34) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.21) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,138.67 ($53.93).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,965.50 ($51.67) on Wednesday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,126 ($40.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($53.56). The company has a market cap of £91.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,708.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,748.98.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,776 ($49.21) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.44 ($10,775.92). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,662 shares of company stock worth $94,104,516.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

