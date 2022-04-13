Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,800 shares, an increase of 467.8% from the March 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DGEAF opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. Diageo has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $56.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,800.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

