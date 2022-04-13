Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.22 and the highest is $6.19. Diamondback Energy posted earnings per share of $2.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $22.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $30.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $20.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.02 to $31.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.95.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after buying an additional 107,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

FANG traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $140.88. 51,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,315. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.