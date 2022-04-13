Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $5.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $31.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.94 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.95.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $139.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.94 and a 200 day moving average of $119.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

