DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €26.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) has been given a €26.80 ($29.13) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.28) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($20.65) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.66 ($21.37).

DIC stock traded up €0.28 ($0.30) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €14.40 ($15.65). 116,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of €13.06 ($14.20) and a 52-week high of €16.19 ($17.60).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

