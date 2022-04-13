DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director Mark J. Barrenechea Sells 10,000 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,571.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DKS stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $107.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,560. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $14,713,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $1,447,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

