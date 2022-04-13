Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.05.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $112.72. 18,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,842. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $94.91 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.86.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.