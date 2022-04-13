Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of DMZPY remained flat at $$31.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 589. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $59.90.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.082 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.
