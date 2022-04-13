Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of DMZPY remained flat at $$31.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 589. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $59.90.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.082 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.