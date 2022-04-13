Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $487.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $480.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.00.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $388.57 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $378.46 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $411.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.95.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 15,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
