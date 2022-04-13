Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $487.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $480.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.00.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $388.57 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $378.46 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $411.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.95.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 15,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

