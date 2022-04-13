Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NYSE:DCI opened at $50.83 on Monday. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

