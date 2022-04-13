Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at DA Davidson

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.
Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $997.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions (Get Rating)
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
