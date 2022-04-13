Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CFO Theodore B. Young Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $192,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE LPG opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Dorian LPG (Get Rating)
Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
