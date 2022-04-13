DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 4,937.9% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 392,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 384,763 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 4,908.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 352,196 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $5,934,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,506,000 after purchasing an additional 262,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 186,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DLY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. 5,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,626. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

