Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $248,820.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 379,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00.
DBX stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. 2,941,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,916. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Dropbox by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Dropbox by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.
Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dropbox (DBX)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.