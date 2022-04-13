Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $248,820.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 379,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00.

DBX stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. 2,941,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,916. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $565.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Dropbox by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Dropbox by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.