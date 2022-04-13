Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.85 Million

Analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) to report sales of $160.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.40 million. Ducommun posted sales of $157.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $697.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $690.60 million to $704.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $744.34 million, with estimates ranging from $738.70 million to $749.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.02 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $79,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,802 shares of company stock worth $503,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter worth about $641,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ducommun by 31.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 6.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 209.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 52,230 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DCO traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,241. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $646.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.06.

Ducommun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.