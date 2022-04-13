Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) & Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Critical Analysis

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Credit Suisse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Credit Suisse Group and Dune Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Group $24.83 billion 0.81 -$1.81 billion ($0.70) -10.79 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A

Dune Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Credit Suisse Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Credit Suisse Group and Dune Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Suisse Group 4 9 3 0 1.94 Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.48, suggesting a potential upside of 12.28%. Given Credit Suisse Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Credit Suisse Group is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Credit Suisse Group and Dune Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Group -5.87% -0.59% -0.03% Dune Acquisition N/A -116.85% 3.21%

Volatility & Risk

Credit Suisse Group has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Credit Suisse Group beats Dune Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credit Suisse Group (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services. It also provides financing and lending solutions, including consumer credit and real estate mortgage lending, real asset lending relating to ship, and aviation financing for UHNWI; standard and structured hedging, and lombard lending solutions, as well as collateral trading services; and investment banking solutions, such as global securities sales, trading and execution, capital raising, and advisory services. In addition, the company offers banking solutions, such as payments, accounts, debit and credit cards, and product bundles; asset management products; equity and debt underwriting, and advisory services; cash equities, equity derivatives, and convertibles, as well as prime services; and fixed income products, such as credit, securitized, macro, emerging markets, financing, structured credit, and other products. Further, it provides HOLT, a framework for assessing the performance of approximately 20,000 companies; and equity and fixed income research services. The company serves private and institutional clients; ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-net-worth individuals, and affluent and retail clients; corporate clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, external asset managers, financial institutions, and commodity traders; and pension funds, hedge funds, governments, foundations and endowments, corporations, entrepreneurs, private individuals, financial sponsors, and sovereign clients. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 311 offices and branches. The company was founded in 1856 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Dune Acquisition (Get Rating)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

