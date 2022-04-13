Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNLMY. UBS Group raised Dunelm Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.94) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24) in a report on Friday, January 14th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This represents a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.
Dunelm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dunelm Group (DNLMY)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dunelm Group (DNLMY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.