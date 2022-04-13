Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNLMY. UBS Group raised Dunelm Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.94) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS DNLMY opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This represents a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

