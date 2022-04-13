Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 3,800 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,054.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,061,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,240,316.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Secure alerts:

On Thursday, April 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 22,440 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $627,422.40.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 84,983 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,728.76.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 259,563 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,473,501.22.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 314,229 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,110,250.49.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 64,018 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,827.82.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 59,751 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,527,235.56.

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 57,523 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,933.74.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,542,266.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60.

Shares of Clear Secure stock traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 37,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,760. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $65.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at $259,680,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,059,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 23.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after acquiring an additional 208,953 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after acquiring an additional 364,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 53.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 536,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 186,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.