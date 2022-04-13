Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €41.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DUE. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.45 ($50.49).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €24.14 ($26.24) on Tuesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €24.46 ($26.59) and a 52-week high of €44.08 ($47.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

