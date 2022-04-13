Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Brian Maxwell Sells 12,000 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $630,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,267,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,638,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $725,280.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

NYSE:BROS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.11. 35,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,528. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BROS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,357,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after buying an additional 691,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,180,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $28,865,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

