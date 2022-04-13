DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.90 ($47.72).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.10 ($56.63) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of DWS stock traded down €0.18 ($0.20) on Tuesday, hitting €32.62 ($35.46). 80,105 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 8.36. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €27.66 ($30.07) and a one year high of €41.88 ($45.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.37.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

